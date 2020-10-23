Ticker
Greek migrant camp lockdown extended
By EUobserver
The quarantine imposed on the Vial migrant reception and identification centre on the eastern Aegean island of Chios was extended to 4 November, the Greek migration ministry announced on Thursday, Greek newspaper Ekathimerini writes. The centre has been in lockdown since 14 October, after health authorities confirmed "numerous" coronavirus infections. The ministry has not specified how many camp residents have tested positive for Covid-19.