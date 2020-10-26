Ticker
Belarus: 11th weekend in a row of mass protests
By EUobserver
Some 100,000 pro-democracy protesters marched through Minsk in the 11th weekend in a row since August's rigged elections, prompting police attacks with stun grenades and water cannon and hundreds of arrests. The opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, called for a nationwide strike Monday. Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko told US secretary of state Mike Pompeo Saturday that Belarus and Russia would repel external threats, insinuating the movement was being orchestrated from outside.