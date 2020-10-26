Ticker
Report: EU border agency flouts law to help Greece
By EUobserver
Video footage in an investigation by German daily Der Spiegel and other media has shown the EU border control agency, Frontex, has been systematically helping the Greek coastguard illegally push back refugee boats into Turkish waters. "Greek authorities have confirmed that an internal inquiry had been launched," Frontex said on Twitter. Its own staff had acted "in full respect of fundamental rights and international law," Frontex added.