By EUobserver

The number of Jewish people in Europe has gone down by 60 percent in the past 50 years, mostly due to an exodus from the former Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991, a new study by London-based think-tank the Institute for Jewish Policy Research has said. Populations drooped drastically in Russia and Ukraine, but increased in Austria, Germany, Portugal, and Spain. Some 70,000 Israeli-born Jews have also moved to Europe.