UK prime minister Boris Johnson will probably wait until US elections 3 November before deciding whether to embrace a no-deal Brexit, Ivan Rogers, the UK's former ambassador to the EU, has told The Guardian. If pro-European Joe Biden wins, Johnson might "conclude that this is just too risky ... and hence live with some highly suboptimal (for Johnson) skinny free-trade agreement", instead of a new US-UK trade deal, Rogers said.