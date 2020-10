By EUobserver

MEPs, in a vote last Friday, rejected proposals to ban shops and restaurants from using words such as "burger" and "sausage" to describe vegetarian food. Customers "are in no way confused by a soy steak or chickpea-based sausage, so long as it is clearly labelled," the European Consumer Organisation said. The EU court, in 2017, said non-dairy drinks such as ones made from soy or almonds, cannot be called "milk".