By EUobserver

Authorities in Brussels have banned festivities linked to Halloween, extended a curfew, and limited public gatherings to just four people in new anti-coronavirus measures adopted Saturday that enter into force Monday. "Of course, there will be no door-to-door, no processions at Halloween - all of that, clearly, is also forbidden," Brussels region premier Rudi Vervoort said. Spain, also this weekend, imposed a nationwide curfew to help curb contagion.