Ticker
German EU presidency reduces meetings over Covid-19 fears
By EUobserver
The German EU presidency, currently steering the council of member states until the end of the year, "will reduce physical meetings at expert level to the absolute minimum necessary" as Brussels is particularly hard-hit by a rise in Covid-19 infections, a spokesperson said. "Only essential meetings necessary for the functioning of the EU or to coordinate the Covid-19 crisis response will continue to take place in person," the spokesperson added.