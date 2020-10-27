Ticker
Dutch rebuff Belgian plea to take Covid-19 patients
By EUobserver
Belgium has asked the Netherlands to take some Covid-19 patients for treatment in its hospitals and ease the increasing pressure on Belgian facilities, but the Netherlands said warned it has little spare capacity, Dutch news agency ANP reports. "Just like Germany helped us, we could do the same for Belgium, based on reciprocity. However, right now it's very difficult," Ernst Kuipers, head Dutch health emergency coordinator, said.