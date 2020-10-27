Ticker
Merkel's party postpones leadership election
By EUobserver
The leaders of German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party have decided to postpone the party congress planned for December to elect a new leader, Reuters reported. Party leaders will decide on 16 January if it is possible to hold the gathering amid the pandemic. Federal elections are due by October 2021, when Merkel is not running. One of the candidates, Merkel-rival Friedrich Merz spoke out against a delay.