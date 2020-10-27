By EUobserver

Pro-choice protesters blocked roads and waved anti-government placards in some 50 cities across Poland on Monday in anger at last week's court ruling on banning most kinds of abortion, Polish media report. Poland's justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, the same day, ordered the prosecution service to go after demonstrators who had disrupted church services on Sunday on grounds of "criminal actions" against worshipers. More protests are expected on Tuesday.