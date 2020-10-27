Tuesday

27th Oct 2020

Ticker

Pro-choice protests continue for fifth day in Poland

Pro-choice protesters blocked roads and waved anti-government placards in some 50 cities across Poland on Monday in anger at last week's court ruling on banning most kinds of abortion, Polish media report. Poland's justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, the same day, ordered the prosecution service to go after demonstrators who had disrupted church services on Sunday on grounds of "criminal actions" against worshipers. More protests are expected on Tuesday.

Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand

The European Commission says Frontex, the EU's border agency, has an obligation to investigate allegations that its vessels participated in illegal pushbacks of migrants off the Greek coast. Asked if it would, Frontex said it rejected the allegations.

Turkey urges boycott of French products

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has become the first and only foreign leader to call for a boycott of French goods over alleged Islamophobia.

EU welcomes Japan's 2050 climate-neutrality pledge

EU leaders welcomed new Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to achieve climate-neutrality by 2050 - a move that puts Tokyo's plans on the same timeline as Europe and a decade ahead of China.

Apostles of intersectionality challenge Europe

Intersectionality is the concept that overlapping identities - disability, gender, race and sexual-orientation for example - create forms of discrimination that can go unaddressed. But many EU leaders are wary of the kind of identity politics that intersectionality implies.

Orban's bluffing on a rule-of-law mechanism - here's why

Viktor Orban is threatening to block the coronavirus recovery fund and the next EU budget if rule-of-law conditionalities are not to his liking. But a lack of EU funding would threaten the very fundamentals of his system and his cronies.

Live on EUobserver: UN and the Nordics discuss Covid-19

UN secretary general, António Guterres, discusses the Covid-19 crisis and the challenges the pandemic poses for the global community in a live meeting with Nordic Council party groups and prime ministers. Live on EUobserver today from 18:00 (CET).

