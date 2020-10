By EUobserver

Warfare between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed moments after a US-brokered ceasefire went into effect at 8AM on Monday morning, with both sides blaming the other for firing first. Two previous, Russia-brokered ceasefires also unravelled in recent weeks in fighting which has claimed some 5,000 lives. Rotax, an Austrian firm, on Monday said it would halt sales of drone engines to Turkey, which had supplied the attack robots to Azerbaijan.