Ticker
Court: Belgium violated human rights with Sudan deportations
By EUobserver
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Belgium violated human rights when deporting Sudanese refugees. According to the court, the refugee was "prevented from pursuing the asylum application that he had lodged in Belgium, and the Belgian authorities had not sufficiently assessed the real risks that he faced in Sudan." Former asylum and migration minister Theo Francken cooperated with the Sudanese regime to deport Sudanese refugees.