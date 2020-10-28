By EUobserver

A report from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre on Tuesday found that 48 percent of Europeans use social media daily or almost every day. However, it identifies four challenges that emerge when citizens interact politically on these platforms without public oversight: "attention economy" that benefits advertisers, "choice architectures" based on behavioural techniques that encourages constant engagement, "algorithmic content curation" which can result in a polarised discourse and "misinformation/disinformation".