By EUobserver

The Turkish president's recent call for a boycott of French produce over alleged Islamophobia was "contrary to the spirit" of EU-Turkey trade accords and would "take Turkey even further away from the European Union", a European Commission spokesman said Tuesday. The Turkish lira tanked in markets due to the dispute. But the Saudi foreign ministry echoed Turkey, saying it "denounced" France's "offensive" decision to defend the publication of Mohammed cartoons.