By EUobserver

A senior US official has verbally mauled the EU's new farm policy, over its focus on environmentalism and its anti-GMO stance. "Europe is choosing to export this philosophy and dictate to other countries around the world ... What do we say to our kids and our grandkids when famine and starvation sets in, and it will, it will," Ted McKinney, the under-secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, said Tuesday.