Wednesday

28th Oct 2020

Ticker

Kaczyński attacks feminism in apocalyptic terms

By

Poland's ruling party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said protests against his draconian anti-abortion laws would lead to deaths and that the feminist movement behind them wanted to destroy Poland. "These protests will inevitably end up costing many lives," he said in a video posted Tuesday. "This attack is aimed at destroying Poland, leading to the triumph of forces which ... [would] end the history of the Polish nation," he said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EUobserved

Belarus: Where's the EU when you need it?

It has been 81 days since the first police cosh hit the first skull in Belarus and president Alexander Lukashenko has still not paid any EU price.

MEPs hear clash over occupied Hungarian drama school

The dispute over control of the film and theatre school has generated global support with dozens of internationally recognised artists - including actresses Cate Blanchett and Helen Mirren and author Salman Rushdie - supporting the school and its autonomy.

EU Commission sticks to €20bn AI target, despite Covid

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the European Commission wants member states to attract more than €20bn of investment in artificial intelligence (AI) annually over the next decade to make Europe a leader of so-called 'trustworthy artificial intelligence'.

Confusion over Frontex's Greek pushback investigation

In a quick U-turn, EU border agency Frontex says it has now launched an inquiry into allegations it may have blocked potential asylum seekers from reaching the Greek coast, in so-called 'pushbacks'. What form that inquiry will take is unclear.

MEPs push for limited 'right-to-repair' on consumer devices

The MEPs's report asked the EU Commission to "consider" labelling products and services according to their durability and estimated lifespan - but only to examine so-called "planned obsolescence." The parliament plenary will vote in November.

Column

What American decline means for Europe

The decline of the US and the rise of China have immense consequences for Europe. Above all, it means that all member states must be committed to making enormous efforts to close ranks in terms of trade and security.

News in Brief

  1. Kaczyński attacks feminism in apocalyptic terms
  2. US official berates new EU farm policy
  3. Corona death-toll in Europe up 40 percent
  4. Turkey's France boycott goes against EU trade deals
  5. Study identifies four problems in political social media
  6. Court: Belgium violated human rights with Sudan deportations
  7. Frontex launches inquiry into alleged pushbacks
  8. Italy: Police uses teargas against anti-lockdown protests

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. Belarus: Where's the EU when you need it?
  2. MEPs hear clash over occupied Hungarian drama school
  3. EU Commission sticks to €20bn AI target, despite Covid
  4. Confusion over Frontex's Greek pushback investigation
  5. MEPs push for limited 'right-to-repair' on consumer devices
  6. What American decline means for Europe
  7. Post-Covid is a different world - EU needs to secure a role
  8. Post-Brexit UK vs EU on Ukraine's future

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us