By EUobserver

Poland's ruling party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said protests against his draconian anti-abortion laws would lead to deaths and that the feminist movement behind them wanted to destroy Poland. "These protests will inevitably end up costing many lives," he said in a video posted Tuesday. "This attack is aimed at destroying Poland, leading to the triumph of forces which ... [would] end the history of the Polish nation," he said.