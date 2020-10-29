By EUobserver

Spain's interior ministry said on Wednesday that 21 business figures linked to the Catalan separatist movement were arrested for alleged embezzlement, obstruction and money-laundering, the Associated Press reported. The investigation, which started more than a year ago, aims to clarify whether public funds were misused to fund the campaign for the illegal secession referendum led by former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, and his living expenses after he fled to Belgium.