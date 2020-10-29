By EUobserver

NGOs and MEPs have said Frontex was wrong to spend €100m on military-grade surveillance drones, to come into operation next spring, instead of focusing on saving lives with search and rescue operations. "The EU's external border is becoming increasingly militarised," German left-wing MEP Özlem Demirel told The Guardian. "Are we going to have more cameras in the sky to watch people drown?", Wim Zwijnenburg, from Dutch NGO Pax, said.