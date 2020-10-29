Thursday

EU border agency's €100m drone spend draws fire

NGOs and MEPs have said Frontex was wrong to spend €100m on military-grade surveillance drones, to come into operation next spring, instead of focusing on saving lives with search and rescue operations. "The EU's external border is becoming increasingly militarised," German left-wing MEP Özlem Demirel told The Guardian. "Are we going to have more cameras in the sky to watch people drown?", Wim Zwijnenburg, from Dutch NGO Pax, said.

Deal in reach on linking EU funds to rule of law

Much still depends on if the German EU presidency is willing to sign up to a strict time limit for member states to decide on possible sanctions in the new rule-of-law conditionality.

Coronavirus

EU Commission's Covid-19 expert offers bleak outlook

Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot offered a bleak assessment of available options to rid the world of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. Aside from wishful thinking, millions of possible deaths, and crushing poverty, a vaccine appears to be the only solution.

EU Commission unveils 'adequate minimum wage' plan

The European Commission proposed minimum standards to ensure adequate minimum wages all across the EU. But the proposal does not oblige member states to harmonise their systems, nor does it set a common minimum wage level.

