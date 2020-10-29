Ticker
EU leaders urged to increase EU4health budget
By EUobserver
The European Federation of Public Service Unions, representing the bloc's health and social service workers, urged EU leaders to increase the funding for the EU4health programme saying the pandemic has put public health systems on the verge of collapse. In July, the European Council cut the proposed budget from €9.4bn to €1.7bn. EU leaders are meeting on Thursday via videoconference to discuss responses to the second wave of the pandemic.