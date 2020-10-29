Ticker
Hungary and Poland to set up 'rule of law' institute
By EUobserver
Hungary and Poland plan to create a joint "rule-of-law institute" in the first half of 2021, brining together a network of academics to counter EU criticism that they have destroyed judicial independence and violated other democratic EU values, The Guardian reports. "We need to show to Europe that there might be an alternative interpretation," Hungary's justice minister, Judit Varga, said, amid EU sanctions procedures against Budapest and Warsaw.