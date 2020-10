By EUobserver

Russia is to criminalise comparisons of Stalinism with Nazism, president Vladimir Putin has said. "I agree with your suggestion," he told Russian MP Elena Yampolskaya, who proposed it at a cultural event, Kommersant reports. "God himself ordered us, probably, to include appropriate mechanisms to protect the very recent past," Putin said. The European Parliament has declared 23 August as a "European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism said Nazism".