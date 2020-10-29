Ticker
Markets take deep dive after new German lockdown
By EUobserver
World stock markets went into a dive in response to the news that Europe's biggest economies were imposing nationwide restrictions almost as severe as the ones that drove the global economy this year into its deepest recession in generations, Reuters writes. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Germany will shut bars, restaurants and theatres from 2 November to 30 November. European stock markets closed at their lowest levels since late May Wednesday.