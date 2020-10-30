Ticker
UK Labour suspends former leader Corbyn
By EUobserver
The leader of the UK's main opposition party Labour, Sir Keir Starmer has suspended Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader, from the party over his reaction to a highly-critical report on anti-Semitism. The human rights watchdog found Labour responsible for "unlawful" harassment and discrimination during Corbyn's years in charge. Corbyn said the scale of anti-Semitism within Labour had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents, BBC reported.