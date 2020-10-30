By EUobserver

The leader of the UK's main opposition party Labour, Sir Keir Starmer has suspended Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader, from the party over his reaction to a highly-critical report on anti-Semitism. The human rights watchdog found Labour responsible for "unlawful" harassment and discrimination during Corbyn's years in charge. Corbyn said the scale of anti-Semitism within Labour had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents, BBC reported.