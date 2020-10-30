By EUobserver

Some 140 people have drowned after a boat carrying 200 migrants from Senegal to Spain's Canary Islands caught fire and capsized last Saturday, the UN confirmed on Thursday. "We call for unity between governments, partners and the international community to dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks," a UN spokeswoman said. Some 11,000 migrants came to the Canaries so far this year, compared to 2,557 in the same period last year.