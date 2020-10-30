Ticker
Polish PM urges end to abortion protests to 'protect elderly'
By EUobserver
Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to abortion rights activists on Thursday to halt mass protests, saying they would fuel more coronavirus infections and threaten the elderly, Reuters reports. Tens of thousands of mostly young people have gathered across Poland since a top court ruling last week introduced a near-total ban on abortion. Protestors blame Morawiecki's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party for the court's decision.