Ticker
EU threatens legal action against Poland on rule of law
By EUobserver
The European Commission has given Poland two months to comply with demands to scrap a law it says harms judicial independence, or face potential court action. The law, from last December, stops Polish judges from referring certain questions to the EU tribunal in Luxembourg for advice. The commission, also Friday, threatened legal action if Poland did not comply with an EU court order to scrap a politically-biased judicial disciplinary chamber.