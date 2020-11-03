By EUobserver

Mass-scale pro-democracy protests in Belarus continued over the weekend after rigged elections on 9 August, despite ongoing police violence, with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urging the EU to ramp up sanctions. Europe should blacklist "people and companies supporting [president Alexander] Lukashenko," as well as his officials, she told the Financial Times on Sunday. She also called for visa-free EU travel for ordinary Belarusians to help morale.