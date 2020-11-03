By EUobserver

An US official who later tested positive for Covid-19 had met with his European counterparts despite showing symptoms, reports the New York Times. Peter Berkowitz, a senior department official, had held face-to-face meetings with British officials and French diplomats before flying back to the US. His two week October tour also included Budapest. "What's the cost to America's image if we infect our foreign interlocutors?", said another US official.