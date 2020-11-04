Ticker
MEPs and MPs call for radical reform of energy treaty
By EUobserver
A coalition of 240 MEPs and MPs called on Tuesday on the European Commission to align the controversial Energy Charter Treaty with the Green Deal by excluding investment protection for fossil fuels, and by changing or scrapping the highly-controversial Investor-State-Dispute-Settlement mechanism. Parliamentarians also warned the EU executive to be prepared to jointly withdraw from the treaty by the end of 2020, if the negotiations for its modernisation fail.