Ticker
EU ready to support reform of Ukraine judiciary
By EUobserver
The EU ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, welcomed on Tuesday president Volodymyr Zelensky's pledge to reform his country's judiciary. "We, as the EU, are ready to cooperate and assist in reforming the judicial system in Ukraine," Maasikas said, adding the latest ruling by Ukraine's Constitutional Court has "put a question mark over Ukraine's fight against corruption". The ambassador urged quick actions to find a "sound solution".