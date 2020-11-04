By EUobserver

The UK's Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre on Tuesday changed Britain's terrorism threat-level from "substantial" to "severe", interior minister Priti Patel said. "This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police," Patel tweeted. The change comes after a gunman in Vienna identified as an Islamist terrorist killed four people on Monday.