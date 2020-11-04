Ticker
US officially exits Paris climate agreement
By EUobserver
The US officially exited the Paris Agreement on climate change Wednesday, despite being the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, Reuters reported. However, the elections will determine the future of the US in the climate deal since president Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has promised to rejoin the accord if elected. Trump announced for the first time its intention to withdraw the US from the pact in 2017.