Ticker
Austria ignored Slovak warning on jihadist killer
By EUobserver
Slovak authorities warned Austrian counterparts that the gunman involved in Monday's killings in Vienna had travelled across the border and tried to buy ammunition for an AK-47 assault rifle in July. He failed because he had no gun licence, but Austria did not act on the tip-off, even though he was a convicted jihadist. "Something obviously went wrong in communication," Austria's interior minister Karl Nehammer said Wednesday.