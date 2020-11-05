Ticker
Brussels runs out of ICU beds for Covid patients
By EUobserver
Hospitals in Brussels have no more intensive care beds for patients suffering severe Covid-19 symptoms, local health chief Inge Neven said Wednesday. The capital-city region already started sending patients elsewhere in the country late last month, while Belgium as a whole also began driving and flying patients to Germany in recent days. The bad news came amid first signs that infection rates in Belgium's second wave have begun to fall.