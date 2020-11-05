By EUobserver

EU states' ambassadors agreed Wednesday to blacklist Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and 14 officials, including his press spokesman, chief of staff, and the head of his security service, the KGB, AFP reports. The visa-bans and asset-freezes are to enter into force Friday, when all the names are published in the EU's legal gazette. Foreign ministers announced the Lukashenko ban some two weeks ago. The EU earlier listed 40 Belarusian officials.