By EUobserver

Denmark has found a new strain of Covid-19 after an outbreak in the country's mink population led to a mutation of the virus that might hamper an effective vaccine, the country's prime minister Mette Frederiksen warned Wednesday. She said "there is a risk that the effect of a future vaccine will be weakened or, in a worst case scenario, be undermined." Denmark plans to cull its 15 million mink population.