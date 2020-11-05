By EUobserver

Relations between France and Turkey risked further deterioration after the Turkish foreign ministry vowed to retaliate against a French decision to ban the activities, on its territory, of the Grey Wolves, an ultra-nationalist group affiliated with Turkey's ruling AKP party. "We will respond in the firmest way possible to this decision," the Turkish ministry said Wednesday. The Grey Wolves "incites discrimination and hatred" French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.