By EUobserver

Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi resigned Thursday following confirmation he was being charged with war crimes by an EU-sponsored special tribunal in The Hague, the AP news agency reports. He did it to protect the "integrity" of the presidential office, he said. "Kosovo was the victim and Serbia was the aggressor," he added, referring to Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, when he was a guerrilla leader.