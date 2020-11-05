Thursday

5th Nov 2020

Ticker

Kosovo president resigns over war-crimes indictment

By

Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi resigned Thursday following confirmation he was being charged with war crimes by an EU-sponsored special tribunal in The Hague, the AP news agency reports. He did it to protect the "integrity" of the presidential office, he said. "Kosovo was the victim and Serbia was the aggressor," he added, referring to Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, when he was a guerrilla leader.

Turkey to fine social media giants under new law

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok were fined by Turkish authoirties for failing to appoint a representative able to address complaints, as required by a new law.

Trump doing well in US election nail-biter

The anti-European president Donald Trump won Florida, a historical predictor of the overall outcome, but many swing states still too close to call on Wednesday morning.

EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna

Leaders in Europe condemned the terror attack in Vienna, with Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz calling it "not a conflict between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants... [but] a fight between civilisation and barbarism."

EU commission warns Hungary on 'foreign-funded' NGO law

Civil organisation say that Hungarian authorities tasked with coordinating EU funds have denied an NGO funding over noncompliance with the controversial law - which has already been struck down by the European Court of Justice.

News in Brief

  1. Kosovo president resigns over war-crimes indictment
  2. Ankara vows retaliation after French ban on Turkish group
  3. Four Italian regions put under lockdown
  4. Belgium: Corona-restrictions to stay until vaccine found
  5. Denmark warns of new Covid-19 strain in mink farms
  6. Report: EU ban on Lukashenko to enter into force Friday
  7. China pledges to open up to EU firms
  8. Brussels runs out of ICU beds for Covid patients

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. Biden on edge of victory, as EU fears post-election 'chaos'
  2. Turkey to fine social media giants under new law
  3. Moldova: Pro-EU candidate scores surprise first-round win
  4. Trump doing well in US election nail-biter
  5. EU condemns 'despicable' shooting in Vienna
  6. EU commission warns Hungary on 'foreign-funded' NGO law
  7. Biden's 'democracy summit' would be good for US - and EU
  8. Billions of euros, millions of faulty masks, and no answers

