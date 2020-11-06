Friday

Ticker

Norway top court to review Arctic oil-drilling licences

By

Norway's environmental groups, including Greenpeace and Youth Norway, have argued that new licences for exploratory oil-drilling violate a constitutional right to a healthy environment, the New York Times reported on Thursday. After two lower courts previously rejected invalidating the exploration licences issued by the government, the Supreme Court has been asked to confront this apparent contradiction to the country's constitution's environmental provisions.

Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Transparency fight hones in on releasing EU text messages

The European Council has not kept any text messages or another type of instant messaging from its president to heads of state. It says nothing qualified to have them registered for public access. Transparency campaigners disagree.

The Mediterranean is a hotspot of climate change

Today the temperature is rising 20 percent faster in the Mediterranean region than the rest of the world. This is one of challenges to be discussed by the Interreg MED conference on Friday (6 November).

