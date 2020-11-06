By EUobserver

In Paris, 84 patients with the coronavirus died Wednesday in its hospitals, which are at 92 percent capacity, with 1,050 Covid-19 patients in intensive care and another 600 patients in ICU with other ailments, AP news agency reports. With more than 27,000 people hospitalised across France, Covid-19 patients occupy more than 80 percent of the nation's ICU beds, according to the public health agency, the highest level since April.