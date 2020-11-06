By EUobserver

The EU foreign service has condemned Israel's demolition of more than 70 Palestinian structures in Khirbet Hamsa al-Foqa, in the occupied West Bank, which made 11 families, including 41 children, homeless, saying it was "an impediment towards the two-state solution" favoured by the UN. There were 52 Palestinian schools still under threat of being bulldozed, including an EU-funded academy in the West Bank's Ras Al-Teen community, the EU noted.