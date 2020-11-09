By EUobserver

NGO ClientEarth, and other 13 organisations, have filed an injunction to stop a €3bn plastics-plant project expansion in Antwerp. The environmental groups are trying to prevent the clearance of woodland necessary for the construction of two extra industrial units before submitting a judicial appeal. "The Flemish authorities' decision to welcome yet more plastics refineries directly contradicts its own commitments to reduce plastic pollution and tackle climate change," ClientEarth said.