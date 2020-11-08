By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron have congratulated Joe Biden on his US election win, despite incumbent president Donald Trump's earlier claims of voting fraud. "Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable," Merkel said. "We have a lot to do to meet the challenges of today. Let's work together," Macron said. The Belgian, Cypriot, Greek, Irish, Polish, and Portuguese leaders also issued congratulations, as did the British prime minister.