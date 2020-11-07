Saturday

7th Nov 2020

Ticker

EU leaders welcome Biden win

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron have congratulated Joe Biden on his US election win, despite incumbent president Donald Trump's earlier claims of voting fraud. "Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable," Merkel said. "We have a lot to do to meet the challenges of today. Let's work together," Macron said. The Belgian, Cypriot, Greek, Irish, Polish, and Portuguese leaders also issued congratulations, as did the British prime minister.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'

Joe Biden has won US elections after taking the state of Pennsylvania, ending what some EU politicians have called four "nightmare" years of outgoing president Donald Trump.

EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son

The EU has imposed a visa-ban and asset-freeze on president Alexander Lukashenko and his son, due to the "gravity of the situation" in Belarus after rigged elections in August.

Coronavirus

Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing

Slovak citizens are required to present their negative "Covid certificate" - which prime minister Igor Matovic tagged their "ticket to freedom" - at their work place, shops and other public spaces or even when casually checked by police when outdoors.

Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

News in Brief

  1. EU leaders welcome Biden win
  2. EU urges Israel to halt Palestinian demolitions
  3. WHO warns of 'explosion' of corona cases in Europe
  4. Coronavirus: Paris hospitals at 92-percent capacity
  5. Norway top court to review Arctic oil-drilling licences
  6. Kosovo president resigns over war-crimes indictment
  7. Ankara vows retaliation after French ban on Turkish group
  8. Four Italian regions put under lockdown

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'
  2. EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son
  3. Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing
  4. France pledges overhaul of EU free-travel to stop terrorists
  5. EU politicians wary of US even if Biden wins
  6. Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
  7. EU urged to stop export of toxic pesticides to third countries
  8. Transparency fight hones in on releasing EU text messages

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us