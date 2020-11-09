By EUobserver

Police snatched another 360 protesters off the streets of Belarus on Sunday, as weekly demonstrations against rigged elections on 9 August continued despite the crackdown. Olympic decathlon silver-medallist Andrei Krauchenko and kickboxing champion Ivan Ganin were among those arrested, Reuters reported. About 60 medical doctors were also detained in a rally on Saturday. The EU blacklisted Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday, saying more sanctions could follow.