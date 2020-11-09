By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by phone Saturday Armenia must withdraw from Azerbaijan's territory and "sit down at the negotiating table" for a peaceful solution to warfare over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdoğan's diplomatic overture to play a leading role in the conflict came after his military support for Azerbaijan. Russia has a joint defence pact with Armenia, if Armenian territory is attacked.